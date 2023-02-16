HS Helsinki | The plans for the Konepaja area divide opinions: “The deck idea reminds me of Tenerife”

The new plans receive a unanimous reception: The skyscraper doesn’t fit the area, but the covered lounge is nice.

INTERNATIONAL architecture competition for the area of ​​the Pasila machine shop in Helsinki’s Vallila won proposal called A Roof for Helsinki.

The winning proposal has an upper and lower level. On the upper level, the buildings are assembled in a container-like manner on a pedestal. A white 26-story tower block dominates the landscape. Under the pedestal is a wavy wooden roof, and under the roof is a space where people can pass.

Artist professor and architect Juha Ilonen described the tower house In an interview with HS “into a stupendous skyscraper”.

What do the people who live or work in the area of ​​the machine shop agree with the proposal?

“This actually looks pretty good. The cover idea reminds me of Tenerife,” says someone who works in the area Jarkko Koste from the lower level space.

Koste also praises the glasses designed for the space. He thinks that they make the space more versatile.

Jarkko Koste thinks the covered sitting area is a good idea.

The tower house in the upper part receives a more reserved reception from him.

“Quite a contrast when you compare it to the old brick buildings.”

Koste says he views commercial buildings as a “necessary evil”.

“What’s wrong with that, when people need to get more spaces.”

As for the construction itself, Koste hopes that the houses will be built well and with care.

“The quality of modern construction is really bad. I was a builder myself at the beginning of the 2000s and I switched from those jobs.

For Kirsi Malin, it is important that the old buildings in the area are preserved.

Also passing by Kirsi Malin has a neutral attitude towards tall buildings.

“It is this modern age. You have to go up to make room.”

In Malin’s opinion, the main thing is that the old engineering buildings are preserved.

Like Jarkko Koste, Malin also likes wood cladding on the lower level ceiling.

“It looks good. And considering the weather in Finland, it’s nice if you can walk through the interior.”

Nearby resident Ritva Mailike has a more negative attitude towards the tower block plan.

“Such a rickety building doesn’t fit here in the middle of beautiful buildings.”

On the other hand, covering the area also gets praise from him, because according to Mailike, the square is painfully hot in the summer.

“In the summer, you had to go along the side of the wall and go around through Aleksis Kive street, when the square was so hot.”

A single tall tower block does not please the eyes of those who live and work in the area of ​​the Pasila machine shop.

Daniel Ahrari has followed the architecture competition with interest, because the home is in the area of ​​the machine shop.

“Yes, what is being built here probably interests me a little more than something from Kouvola.”

When the new plans were announced yesterday, Ahrari was both happy and sad. Like other respondents, Ahrari thought the covered area at the bottom was a good idea.

“The square is bare and open, so the roof suits it well.”

Daniel Ahrari looks at observational photos of the new plans for the Pasila machine shop area. Ahrar’s eye is particularly pleased with the wavy texture of the wooden false ceiling.

In observations people sit on benches, but in reality the benches are often removed from public places so that passers-by cannot rest on them. Ahrar wouldn’t be a problem for those who are lounging either, because the city spaces belong to everyone.

“Meeting all kinds of people is healthy, otherwise you only see your own narrow field.”

Ahrari does not consider it wise to build a single tower house in Vallila. If there were many houses, they could fit into the landscape better.

“It would become the new norm. But now that one feels oversized. It has the feel of an old industrial area here, and a tower block does not fit into this milieu.”

The tower house is currently occupied by an electric train hall completed in the 1970s. It will be dismantled if the new plan goes ahead as it is.

“You won’t miss it,” says Ahrari.