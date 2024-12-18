A HazteOír bus tours Madrid accusing Sánchez of being “the boss” of a mafia

He has been walking the streets of central Madrid for days and, without evidence, accuses the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of being the leader of a criminal organization. It is a bus from the ultra-conservative organization HazteOír and shows Sánchez as the “capo” of “La Rosa Nostra” (a play on words that combines the PSOE symbol, a rose, with the mafia’s nickname, ‘lacosa nostra’). .

“El Capo resignation” or “La Famiglia”, are some of the slogans that can be read on the sides of the bus, over photos of Sánchez, his wife, his brother, other members and former members of the PSOE (such as former minister José Luis Ábalos) , gold bars, wads of bills and masks. HazteOír promotes various cases against them in court, as a popular accusation.

In addition, a monographic truck dedicated to Begoña Gómez, Sánchez’s wife, also accompanies the bus through the streets of Madrid. “Which Begoña is coming today?” can be read on the body of the truck. Under this motto, different photomontages of Gómez dressed as “The professor”, “The businesswoman”, “The computer scientist”, “The traveler” are shown.

The route of the vehicles coincided today with Gómez’s statement before the judge, although it is not the first time that this campaign circulates through the center of the capital.

Begoña Gómez denies influence peddling before the judge: “The letters I signed supported a program, not companies”



HazteOír has also designed a website, elcapo.org, in which it blames Sánchez without evidence for being “the one” in a corrupt plot. The website also consists of a blog, a propaganda store and a mechanism for making donations.