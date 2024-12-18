The events occurred this Wednesday at noon in an apartment located in a building in the parish of Covas

A woman died this Wednesday in the Lugo municipality of Viveiro, presumably, at the hands of his partner. The events occurred this Wednesday at noon in an apartment located in a building in the parish of Covas, in the A Mariña region.

The woman, of Brazilian nationality but resident in the municipality for years, has been stabbedaccording to the local newspaper ‘La Voz de Galicia’.

The aggressor, according to this Galician newspaper, He later attempted to take his own life. and has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The first hypotheses point to a new sexist crimeas confirmed by sources consulted by Europa Press. There are members of the Judicial and Scientific Police at the scene, who are collecting evidence to clarify what happened.