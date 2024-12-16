The pursuit of happiness It is what drives many in their daily lives to be motivated at work or in social relationships. The desire to reach this point leads to decisions, efforts and behaviors and the great shame for many is that faced with such a clear objective there is no single recipe. Thus, there are many scholars, and from various fields, who have tried to reveal all the secrets of happiness.

One of the most recognized names in this regard today is Arthur C. Brooksa professor of leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School who is considered one of the world’s leading experts on happiness. Some of his books have become best-sellers and he recently visited the set of ‘Col·lapse’, a TV3 program, to talk about whether perfect happiness exists or how it can be achieved.

His reflections, which can often be found on social networks, have been liked by many. «Happiness is not a destination, it is a direction», he defends, claiming that he always wants more. However, Brooks also warns that “perfect happiness is impossible because we have negative emotions” such as sadness or fear that serve to protect precisely a person.

Four habits

During the interview with Ricard Ustrell, the expert also made it clear that «happiness is not a feeling“, but rather it is “the combination of enjoyment, satisfaction and the feeling of life.” He defends that to be happier you can incorporate habits but insists that you must always be clear that it is not a feeling.









“Happy people have habits that unhappy people do not have,” he reveals, noting that there are four “super important” habits which are faith, family, friendship and work. Regarding faith, Brooks recommends having “a philosophy of life bigger than yourself, because if you don’t you’re thinking only about yourself all day and it’s very boring.” Thus, he believes that we must fight for a universal idea like enjoying nature or enjoying music.

Furthermore, consider that family is very important and “cosmic” in life because they are the links and yours, friendships also because “they are the most intimate relationships in life” and work is also fundamental because it is “serve others» and do something for the world every day.

When asked what you have to do to be happy, Brooks is clear. “The important thing is not to try to be the person you were twenty years ago.” Thus, he recommends “looking for the future, not the past” and not continuing to put things in your life. “At first you always want more But the truth is that satisfaction in life is not having more: it is wanting less,” he points out.

Brooks also remembers, as he said during the interview, that “we are like trees and very successful people want to present themselves with leaves, but you have to take care of the roots». The roots, for him, are the connections with other people and precisely for him it is “important to cultivate relationships, and increasingly so.”

One of his last reflections, following these notes, is that “in the end, you don’t have professional success, you only have relationships.” «On the last day of your life, you only have love. And if you don’t have love you don’t have anything,” says the renowned expert.