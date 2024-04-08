Leslie Shaw's versatility has no limits and she has demonstrated this when interpreting a cumbia song. The author of 'Faldita' surprised her fans by singing alongside Azucena Calvay, during a concert. Both performers exuded talent on stage and captivated the attendees of the event that took place on Saturday, April 6. In a video, which was published by a local radio station, the singer 22 year old chiclayana was in charge of guiding the presentation.

The interpreter of 'Dejar de amarte' did not hesitate to share the stage with the urban genre singer, who collaborated with important artists such as Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Mau and Ricky, among others. Upon becoming an international star, Leslie Shaw caused controversy for her phrase “There are levels”, when she referred to Michelle Soifer; However, with this recent collaboration, she has made it clear that her passion for her music does not stop her.

Does Leslie Shaw venture into cumbia?

Leslie Shaw surprised her fans with the surprising performance along with Azucena Calvay, one of the most popular singers of the moment. During her presentation, the singer appeared comfortable and smiling as she sang the hit song 'Sitting in a Bar'. The interpreter of 'Tal para qué' was one of the guests at the first anniversary of Azucena Calvay, which took place on Saturday, April 6 at the El Huaralino venue, located in the Los Olivos district.

After her short tour of Chile, Azucena Calvay celebrated her first anniversary together with friends and prominent colleagues in the Peruvian music industry, such as Yahaira Plasencia, Deyvis Orozco, Óscar Manuel, among others.

Watch the video of Leslie Shaw and Azucena Calvay HERE

How did the audience react to Leslie Shaw and Azucena Calvay's performance?

During the singer's presentation, attendees responded with warm applause, while on social media fans expressed their pride in Leslie Shaw with emotional messages: “She did excellent”, “As a good Peruvian, she has to like her cumbia”, “Great, the 'Gringa'”, “Good performance”, “She is prepared for all types of music.”

Who is Azucena Calvay?

Azucena Calvay, a renowned cumbia singer at the height of her career, has chosen to take a break from her artistic activity due to her commitment to higher education. Currently, she is in the final stage of her studies in Human Medicine at the Señor de Sipán University, where she is in the tenth cycle.

Despite having ventured into music from an early age and having achieved fame as a soloist after being part of groups such as Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, the artist has decided to also dedicate herself to her academic training. The cumbia singer is a new mother and, in addition, she has some personal projects with her partner, Jhonatan Chero.

