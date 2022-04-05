Tesla billionaire owner Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors a day after revealing he took a 9.2% stake in the micro-messaging platform, a move that sent the stock price skyrocketing and led the company’s market value to more than 40,000 million dollars.

The eccentric Elon Musk’s Twitter interactions per minute number in the thousands. The billionaire, owner of the luxury car manufacturer Tesla and promoter of space travel with SpaceX, became the main shareholder of the social network.

The tycoon’s media influence is reflected in the numbers: the purchase of 9.2% of the company’s shares, for an approximate value of 3,000 million dollars, added in a single day about 9,000 million dollars to the market capitalization of the technology firm.

Twitter, whose stock market value soared 27% in Monday trading alone to more than $40 billion, gave Musk a seat on the board of directors in return, which he will hold until at least 2024.

In addition to promising “significant” improvements, one of Musk’s first actions as the social network’s new largest shareholder was one of his popular polls, which already have millions of votes. “Do you want an edit button?” he asked his more than 80 million followers.

Elon Musk, for the first time the richest in the world in the annual list of ‘Forbes’

Musk’s new stock market feat coincided with Forbes’ publication of the 2022 billionaire ranking, which ranked him, for the first time, as the richest in the world, surpassing Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

Forbes calculates the owner of Tesla a fortune of 219,000 million dollars, which made him jump from the second position he held in 2021.

In third place on the list is the Frenchman Bernard Arnault (Louis Voutton, 151,000 million dollars) and the also American Bill Gates (Microsoft, 129,000 million dollars).

Musk, creator of the Tesla electric car, is presented by ‘Forbes’ as the man who “has revolutionized transportation, both on earth with Tesla and in space through the rocket manufacturer Space X.”

With Reuters and EFE