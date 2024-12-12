Almeida will reprivatize the Colón parking lot for 25 years and will not give up its million euros of annual profits to the EMT

The Madrid City Council will continue with its commitment to private management of all public car parks that are ending their concessions in the center of the capital. The next in line is the one located under the Plaza de Colón, which will be sold over the next 25 years according to the documents to which this newspaper has had access.

The current parking concession, which dates back three decades, expires within a year and the Mobility area has begun the legal procedures to grant a company the new operation, once it carries out renovation works for a year. According to the figures provided by the current concessionaire relative to last year, the facilities generate an annual turnover of 1.6 million euros. Salary expenses are close to 0.3 million, to which are added other concepts that leave the annual profit figure around one million euros.

Unlike during Manuela Carmena’s time as mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida’s team has ruled out that the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) directly manages this parking lot and can collect the benefits generated by these facilities, with demand for everything. the year but especially during the winter months due to the events held in the square located above the parking lot.

The Mobility area will take advantage of the change of ownership to undertake a reform that adapts the parking conditions to current regulations. It will also dedicate part of its spaces to residents, since currently its 612 parking spaces distributed over three floors are rotating. The City Council estimates the total cost of the works at 6,278,472.86 euros, which will be carried out over 12 months.

The work will renovate facilities located in the eastern part of the square, on a rectangle measuring approximately 95×80 meters. As a result, the renovated Colón car park will have 578 spaces (570 for cars and 8 for motorcycles). Of all of them, 150 will be destined for resident subscribers and 33 will be for other types such as carsharing or micrologistics. It is expected that 232,233 vehicles will access the facilities each year, according to the documents consulted by Somos Madrid.

This new concession will follow the model implemented by the Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility area in this second term of Almeida: that of paying half of the fee required of the concessionaires immediately, subtracting resources from the Government teams that arrive in the future. next mandates. For the Colón car park, the City Council has calculated a minimum payment of €3,355,200 immediately and the remaining 50% through annual fees of €139,800 each year. The calculated pre-tax return is 8%.

The estimated value of the contract for the 25 years of operation amounts to 48.8 million euros, although we will have to wait for the results of the competition to know what the companies that aspire to the concession are offering and when they will propose to charge monthly to the winners of the places. of residents.

Eleventh car park privatized by Almeida

Without taking into account this last competition and according to the calculations of the Madrid City Council itself, the ten municipal car parks privatized by Almeida during his time as mayor will yield profits of 272.2 million euros throughout their period of operation, according to of the feasibility studies prior to being privatized. The most profitable will be the two that Real Madrid will exploit next to the Bernabéu, with hundreds of millions of benefits over the next 40 years (the feasibility study initially estimated 120 million), thanks to a competition tailor-made for the meringues and the that only the white club showed up. Its execution, however, is still unknown because a court stopped the works due to neighborhood complaints.

The next on the profitability list will be the three located under Velázquez Street (Juan Bravo, Ayala and Jorge Juan), with almost 85.6 million expected profits according to the feasibility study published before the municipal contest. Finally, the business plan approved by the company that won the competition was raised well above this figure, thanks to which the fee that the City Council will receive for them has increased significantly.

In addition to those already mentioned, during his five years at the head of Cibeles Almeida he has put out to tender the operation of the Luna-Tudescos car parks (15.8 million expected profits), Santa Ana (23.5 million), Carmen (18 .3 million), Santo Domingo (1.8) and Cortes (6.6).

Almeida municipalizes a parking lot that will generate 1.5 million in losses while privatizing others with 272 million in profits



While the Madrid City Council privatizes the operation of parking lots, its public company dedicated to the task of managing those that remain public will soon take over the management of a parking lot in Vicálvaro that will generate losses worth 1.5 million euros during the next two decades.