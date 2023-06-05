According to the results of a 5-year clinical trial, a drug developed by the pharmaceutical group “AstraZeneca” can reduce the risk of dying from lung cancer by half, which represents a major step forward in the fight against cancer responsible for nearly two million deaths annually worldwide.

“This is hope for millions of lung cancer patients. It is a therapeutic revolution,” says Dr. David Blanchard, a breast oncologist at the Gustave Rossi Foundation, the first cancer control center in Europe, to Sky News Arabia.

“The treatment is for patients with ‘non-small cell’ cancer that presents with a specific type of mutation, called Egfr, which is the most common form of lung cancer affecting about 10 to 25 percent of patients in the United States,” explains Blanchard, who participated in this international clinical trial. Europe, and 30 to 40 percent in Asia.

Clinical trial in 20 countries

The clinical trial was launched in 20 countries for a period of five years, during which patients who were treated for early-stage lung cancer and who underwent surgery for the first time to completely remove the tumor, with or without chemotherapy, took daily for three years a simple tablet, called: “Osimertinib”. .

These once-daily oral tablets reduced their risk of death by 51 percent compared to placebo. In addition, 88 percent of patients treated with osimertinib were still alive after five years, compared to 78 percent. percent of patients who are treated with an alternative drug,” says Blanchard, who considers it important to tell the patient with the EGFR mutation, after five years, that he or she is cured of lung cancer “because despite surgery to remove the tumor, unfortunately, the risk of recurrence remains high. We account for about 60 or 70 percent of lung cancer cases that come back.”

According to the European Medicines Agency, this drug works on a gene called EGFR that is often overactive in lung cancer cells, leading to uncontrolled growth of cancer cells. And osimertinib blocks EGFR activity, which helps reduce the growth and spread of cancer.”

And the “AstraZeneca” laboratory states in a statement that “the drug has already been used by nearly 700,000 patients worldwide, and it is authorized as monotherapy in the United States, China, Japan and the European Union.”

On the other hand, a chest oncologist at the Gustave Rossi Foundation, who is currently in Chicago, points out that “although this drug has been used for years in advanced stages of lung cancer, what is new today is that this treatment will also be approved for patients who have undergone surgery at the level of Lung as a preventive treatment and to aid their recovery.”