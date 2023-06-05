the cardinal Matteo Zuppi travels this Monday to kyiv sent by Pope Francis, who has chosen for a historic mission to achieve peace in Ukraine the man who mediated in the resolution of conflicts in Mozambique, Burundi or Guatemalabecause both are aware that only through dialogue will the conflict end.

“Every war ends with a negotiation,” said the Archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian bishops in a recent interview, who is known for being “a street priest” devoted to the poorest and migrants, despite having been named cardinal.

These characteristics, but above all his mediation work in the peace agreements in Mozambique in 1992, in Guatemala in the mid-1990s and for his collaboration with Nelson Mandela for the ceasefire in Burundi in 2003, have led the pontiff to entrust him with the most delicate mission of the entire pontificate.

In kyiv, Zuppi will listen “in depth to the Ukrainian authorities on possible ways to achieve a just peace and support gestures of humanity that contribute to easing tensions”the Vatican revealed on Monday.

Cardinal Zuppi in kyiv as Pope Francis' envoy Starting today, June 5th, in Kiev, and continuing until tomorrow, Tuesday 6th, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, begins his mission to "ease tensions in the conflict…

According to the Pope’s intention, Zuppi will be the only interlocutor with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, although a date for the trip to Moscow has not yet been announced.

“You have to keep all channels open, to stop the massacre, there is no other way,” he explained to Corriere della Sera before learning that the pope would choose him in his delicate and almost impossible mission of peace, especially when it seems that Neither Ukraine nor Russia intend to talk.

The head of diplomacy of the Holy See, Pietro Parlin, had insisted in recent weeks that it was not a mediation mission in the strict sense. The objective is to “seek and favor a climate, an environment that can open the way to peace,” he said..

Upon his arrival in kyiv, Zuppi said it is “unacceptable” that the violence of the war has affected children in Ukraine. “It is unacceptable that the violence of this war has affected children. Pope Francis, speaking of Ukraine, used a very beautiful expression: “Your tears are my tears, your pain is my pain.” And today I say that your children are our children,” Zuppi said in a meeting with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

“I can talk about this because many children came to Italy and it was very nice to see the hospitality with which Italians received Ukrainian children.”he added.

Russian offensive against Ukraine

a mediator

Born in Rome on October 11, 1955, Zuppi was ordained a priest for the diocese of Palestrina in 1981 and from 2000 to 2012 he was the general ecclesiastical assistant of the Community of the lay faithful of Sant’Egidio after meeting its founder, Andrea Riccardi.

In 2012 he was appointed auxiliary bishop of Rome by Benedict XVI, while Francis named him archbishop of Bologna in 2015 and, four years later, cardinal.

In the Community of Sant’Egidio, known as the UN of Trastevere, the Roman neighborhood where they have their headquarters, there is absolute silence because it will surely be them, with a long history in mediation work, who will help Zuppi in his mission.

The Community itself is involved in an intense humanitarian task in Ukraine, with more than a thousand tons of aid, four distribution centers and a dense network of relations also with the Moscow Patriarchate.

The moment is delicate and the Italian Episcopal Conference has indicated that “the cardinal will not issue statements until he deems it appropriate, in agreement with the pope and the Holy See”, when it is recalled that in 2003 Karol Wojtyla sent two cardinals to Baghdad and Washington in a vain attempt to stop the second Gulf War.

Zuppi knows that negotiations are long and patience is neededas in Guatemala, where the peace agreement was reached in 1996 under the protection of the UN, but the role of the Community of Sant’Egidio was decisive, as the archbishop himself indicated.

“The talks had lasted several years but trust and understanding had not been established between one party and the other. This was possible precisely because of these secret meetings that the Community organized without replacing the United Nations exercise. We opted to do this and then continue accompanying the process that the UN presided over at the time and that led to the signing of the peace agreement in Guatemala,” he explained at the time.

Zuppi also participated together with the Irish Methodist Harold Good, who witnessed the disarmament of the IRA, in the act that was held at the Bayonne City Hall on April 8, 2017 where the documents with the locations of the ETA arms depots were delivered. to the members of the International Verification Commission (CIV).

The Archbishop of Bologna had tried to mediate between ETA and the Spanish government with Sant’Egidio, which however failed because the terrorist group never trusted them.

Zuppi’s presence “was intended to be that of a moral witness, known for having participated in various processes of international reconciliation, and is connected to the peace work of the Community of Sant’Egidio, which contributed to overcoming this painful page of history Spanish”, explained the Catholic movement in the face of the discomfort of a part of the Basque Church.

In 1990, Riccardi, the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, and Zuppi played the role of mediators in the negotiations between the Government of Mozambique, then controlled by the socialists of the Liberation Front, and the National Resistance party, faced since 1975 in a bloody civil war.

The mediation led on October 4, 1992, the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi and after twenty-seven months of negotiations, to the signing of the peace accords in Rome that put an end to the hostilities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE