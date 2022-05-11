The way of working changed drastically for many with the arrival of the pandemic, especially when the famous home office. Many of us leave public transport and adapt our personal equipment as our offices, where we take meetings and talk with our colleagues.

Hearing aids became our best friends, but their constant use began to leave us with pain in the ears and even headaches, which is why it became important to have less invasive devices.

Thinking about this need, Sony released the SRS-NB10 neckband speakers, with which you can forget about keys and heavy headphones. In EarthGamer We had the opportunity to try them and we will tell you how our experience of use was.

How comfortable are the Sony SRS-NB10 speakers?

These speakers are intended as a comfortable alternative to headphones and microphones, so feature a lightweight design that fits smoothly around your neck and fulfills the function of both devices.

Manipulating them is relatively simple, since they have accessible buttons that allow you to adjust the volume, control your music and even mute or turn off the microphone.

The most relevant is that you can get rid of cables thanks to its bluetooth connectionso you can move around your house in a range no greater than 4 meters, without fear of suffering an accident.

The material is non-slippery and grips well on your clothes and skin, so you can wear them with confidence, even if you sweat a lot.

Controls are on the inside for easy access.

How do the Sony SRS-NB10 sound?

Being a compact device, audio quality on music is not that good; however, it is enough for you to enjoy your songs without any problem while you work.

Where this device really shines is on calls.since it has surround sound that gives clarity to what your interlocutors say, so you will not have problems with strange noises or lack of volume.

The microphone also has a very respectable clarity that, while it tends to pick up some ambient sound, it doesn’t interrupt calls with extraneous noises like your breathing.

Another point to note, and a very important one, is that the audio does not cycleso you can have the volume at maximum without hearing the annoying echo that sometimes appears with other devices.

Its design adjusts to the shape of your body without problems.

Optimized battery consumption

If for some reason your job involves talking a lot, you won’t have to worry, since the Sony SRS-NB10 last an average of 20 hours.

Its full charge takes about 4 hours, and although it is quite a long time, it is worth it for the performance it offers.

The Sony SRS-NB10s aren’t perfect, but they get the job done

As I mentioned before, sound quality is not that high as in other premium devices such as gaming headphones, but in return they offer great comfort in their use.

Its volume and speaker layout means you don’t need to turn it up as much to hear clearly, especially on calls.

The microphone does its joband while it picks up some ambient noise, it’s not loud enough to be the annoying friend who always seems to have a fan on.

If you intend to use them to be close to the computer at all times, you will not have any problem, but avoid the walls or they could affect your experience.

If you are looking for a light, wireless and functional alternative to face calls or online classes, this device is for you.

