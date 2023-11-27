Cristiano Ronaldo He won the applause of the football world this Monday with a Fair Play play. The Portuguese star, who is a starter with Al Nassr In the Asian Champions League, he said “no” to a penalty in favor.

Al Nassr receives Persepolis for group E, a key match to define direct qualification to the next round of the international competition.

However, one play caught everyone’s attention when the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 4th minute of the first half, fell inside the area and the Chinese referee Ning Ma whistled a penalty in favor of the Arab club. Upon noticing the judge’s decision, the Portuguese told him that ‘it had not been a penalty’ and accepted that he simulated the foul.

“No penalty, no penalty,” can be read from CR7’s lips. The referee, amidst the complaints of the rival players, accepted Cristiano’s clarification and continued with the game. But the play caused praise and applause for the Portugal captain.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S FAIR PLAY!! One from Loco Bielsa: the referee charged Al Nassr a PENALTY and CR7 clarified that it had NOT been. How about? pic.twitter.com/u5UNfmIsaG — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 27, 2023

