













Children now want subscriptions to services and digital currency instead of video games for Christmas









A survey conducted in the United States revealed that, although young people prefer video game content, They do not request the usual physical format, but rather opt for subscriptions to the different services.

The sample included 500 children – from an age range of ten to seventeen years – and showed that Christmas gifts do have to do with video games, but not in the conventional way.

Subscriptions obtained 39% requests, while consoles were just behind, as the second most recurring option. On the other hand, accessories for video games and also the respective digital currencies stand out. It seems that online services are now the most desired thing: extensive catalogs – along with individual benefits – and even buying right there with digital currencies.

Source: Xbox – Microsoft

It is more than clear that we are in the digital age, after discovering that for the Christmas season, Only 22% of the sample of children mentioned that they would request video games in physical format. It’s amazing!

Video games: how much does a Game Pass subscription cost?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs 249 MXN per month. While the PlayStation Plus Essential subscription has a monthly cost of 6.99 USD.

Let us remember that the subscriptions of the different platforms vary in prices and benefits.

