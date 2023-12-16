Representatives of the steel industry and the IG union reached Metal workers in northwest Germany, today, Saturday, to a new agreement on wages. The agreement is seen as a pioneer in the field of the steel industry in Germany as a whole.

The IG Syndicate said: Mittal said that the agreement includes the payment of three thousand euros ($3,270) in compensation for the high rate of inflation in the past, as well as a 5.5% increase in wages, starting from January 1, 2025. It is scheduled to continue until September 30, 2025. The agreement also includes job guarantees, at a time when it turns sector from coke to hydrogen as part of plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from blast furnaces. Standard working hours will also be reduced from 35 to 32 hours per week. The union did not achieve its goal of maintaining full pay, and instead full-time employees will be paid 33 hours.

The agreement was reached in a fifth, marathon round of talks that lasted 14 hours in the city of Dusseldorf, in the heart of the Ruhr region.