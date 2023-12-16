Isabel Díaz Ayuso has pointed out the Ateneo de Madrid, an institution with more than 200 years of history in the capital. The region's Ministry of Culture has opened an unprecedented cultural crisis this Friday and has withdrawn, for the first time in 15 years, the annual subsidy it had been receiving from the Community. Esperanza Aguirre delivered 350,000 euros in 2010. Ignacio González, 270,012 euros in 2012. Cristina Cifuentes, 150,000 in 2018. And Ayuso, since she came to power in 2019, always 150,000 euros, except this year, which cut the subsidy by 50,000 euros. In 2024, however, and for the first time, the cultural center will not receive any aid from the Community of Madrid.

The news was confirmed this Friday by the PSOE deputy and spokesperson for Culture in the Madrid Assembly, Manuela Villa Acosta, in the regional Parliament. “Members of the PP,” said Villa Acosta, “you have canceled the subsidy that the Ateneo de Madrid has been receiving for 25 years.” [Según el Ateneo son 15 años]. It has been a cancellation that has not affected other institutions. It is a unilateral, ideological decision, which translates into ideological overtones. Ayuso is bothered by Ateneo. They do not want a critical and autonomous culture. “They want culture as propaganda.”

A spokesperson for the region's Ministry of Culture explains by phone that the decision has been made and that the reason is a change in the “formula” to grant the 2024 subsidies. It is the first time that this has happened since Ayuso came to power in 2019. “In recent years,” says the spokesperson, “an aid system has been established based on projects of interest that may fit into the cultural and tourism policy of the region. In this specific case, by 2024 the regional government has changed the formula and will be paid for specific projects. “It is not only about improving the budgetary efficiency of the Community of Madrid, but also about allocating public money to projects that are of special interest to the greatest number of citizens.” However, this is the only cultural center that has been collecting a cultural subsidy for decades and has now been left without it.

Portrait room of the Ateneo de Madrid, in an archive image.

Ayuso's unilateral decision clashes with the Department of Culture of the capital's City Council, led by Marta Rivera de la Cruz and who until 2023 was responsible for Culture in the Community. Rivera de la Cruz, according to municipal sources, will maintain municipal aid for 2024, which amounts to 150,000 euros. “We are not asking that the Community's aid be expanded, just that it at least be maintained,” say sources from the Madrid cultural institution. According to these sources, the Minister of Culture of the Community of Madrid, Mariano de Paco, spoke by telephone this week with the director of the Ateneo, the political scientist Luis Arroyo. De Paco, always according to Ateneo sources, explained to Arroyo that the decision had already been made and that it had been agreed upon by the Ayuso Governing Board. This Friday, there was even a scuffle on social networks between the counselor himself and the director of the Ateneo.

“The counselor,” Arroyo wrote, “has informed us of the withdrawal without any justification of the aid that the Ateneo has been receiving for decades. Thanks to Más Madrid, PSOE and Vox for their support.” Immediately, the counselor responded to this message published on X, formerly Twitter. “It's not true,” he replies. “You know that I have explained this decision to you on the phone, in writing and in person with transparency and loyalty. To whom we have to justify what we allocate public money to is the people of Madrid. Consider presenting your projects.” Arroyo answered the counselor again: “What is the explanation, dear counselor? What is not true about what I say? What you have “explained” to me “with loyalty” is that you have made a decision just because. For no reason. It's simple: explain why here, in the Assembly or wherever you want…”. And there was no response.

The Ateneo is an institution declared of public utility. In the last two years, a new Government Board, led by political scientist Arroyo, has renovated the center with new activities and events. In fact, the new turn undertaken by this new direction is not understood by some partners, who have gone so far as to boycott initiatives. The political scientist Arroyo was chosen by the PSOE to lead the electoral campaign of Reyes Maroto, the candidate for the Madrid City Council in 2023. However, he resigned two weeks later due to disagreements with part of Maroto's team.

One of the rooms of the Ateneo de Madrid, in an archive image. Bernardo Perez

From 1,700 members that the Ateneo had a few years ago, it has increased to 2,300. All the presidents of the Government are members, and the Kings of Spain continue to be (all the kings since Alfonso XII have been). The Kings celebrated the II Centennial of the Institution last April in a historic event, to which Ayuso was invited, but she ruled out attending. The Ateneo organizes more than 900 cultural events a year. President Ayuso has been invited four times, but she has always declined to attend.

