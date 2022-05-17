What surprises does Xbox have for us in its summer event? Although at the moment there is no clear answer, an insider assures that one of the announcements planned for the June presentation would be a collection of games Gears of War. In this way, we would see a package similar to that of Halo: The Master Chief Collectionbut with the franchise that is currently in the hands of The Coalition.

Last January, XboxEra member Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker mentioned that the company behind series like Forza was already working on a new collection. Although a series was not specifically mentioned at the time, new statements from the insider suggest that it is Gears of Wars. This was what was commented on the XboxEra podcast:

“I said a while ago that there is another Microsoft franchise that is going to get the Master Chief Collection type treatment. I think it will come this year. You all guessed it: If you go from November 2021 to November 2022, and look at Microsoft’s huge game output, you determine that it could be Halo, Gears, or Forza. It wouldn’t make sense for Forza to have such a collection, so it could only be Gears of War.”

With this, Baker points to the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June as the perfect space to reveal this collection. For their part, there is no comment from Xbox or The Coalition that confirms or denies these statements. However, considering that gear 6 is still in an early stage of development, according to a report by VGCthe chances of seeing this collection are quite high.

We remind you that the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will take place on June 12, 2022, and here you can learn more about this event. Similarly, a rumor indicates that gear 6 It would come out until 2025.

Editor’s note:

While every Gears of War game is already available on Xbox Game Pass, having a Gears of War-style collection Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be something quite interesting, and one of the letters that could ease the delay of Starfield. However, it is necessary, at a minimum, to see a remastering work similar to the one received by the first title in the series, in the rest of the installments.

Via: VGC