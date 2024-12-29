Ginger has gone from being that exotic condiment enjoyed in oriental cuisine dishes to a possible ally for various pathologies. Its characteristic underground stem is a horizontal rhizome that interests the scientific community for its various properties, many of them unknown, as highlighted gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi on his Tiktok channel. Sethi assures that its effects can be noticed if we introduce it into our daily diet for 15 days.

Popular medicine has known about the qualities of ginger for a long time. Dioscorides, a famous pharmacologist of Antiquity (1st century AD), He already referred to it in his work Of Materia medica, Reference pharmacopoeia manual during the Middle Ages. Hildegard of Bingen, versatile Benedictine abbess of the 12th century, He also spoke about its effects in his medieval herbal specifying its properties for various stomach and intestinal disorders.

Taking up the baton of these first researchers, health professionals currently use social networks to amplify the message. On his Tiktok channel, Saurabh Sethi, emphasizes three properties of interest to an important part of the population since it affects very prevalent pathologies: inflammation, cholesterol or circulatory problems. As a condiment in dishes or an ingredient in juices or smoothies, the biweekly test is not a complicated challenge.

Gingerol, a powerful anti-inflammatory

It is the main bioactive compound in fresh ginger and stands out for its powerful anti-inflammatory qualitiesas this gastroenterologist remembers on his Tiktok channel. Proof of this is the interest of the scientific community in this activity, confirming its effectiveness in animal trials to study rheumatoid arthritis as well as in in vitro studies to see its effect on tumors of the intestine or pancreaswith positive results.

As an anti-inflammatory, Sethi emphasizes, its action on gastric motility is relevant: prevents nausea and vomitingincreases the force of contraction of the myocardium, and promotes the secretion of saliva and gastric juices. It therefore ensures that The digestive processes develop in the best possible conditions.

And an ally against cholesterol

The gastroenterologist influencer also highlights the properties of this rhizome on “bad” cholesterol. To what extent can you help? The expert assures that the biweekly consumption that he proposes helps lower LDL levels, that is, low-density lipoproteins. These substances are a cardiovascular risk factor since, if combined with fats and other substances, they can accumulate on the walls of the arteries, leading to atherosclerosis.

And the properties of ginger do not end here. Sethi highlights its anticoagulant and also antioxidant power. The latter is explained by its content of secondary plant compounds similar to acetylsalicylic acid, preventing or delaying cellular damage. Besides, stimulates serotonin receptors, the call happiness hormone.

