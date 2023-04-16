Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:24 p.m.



Two men, aged 32 and 45, respectively, were injured in the early hours of this Saturday as a result of a head-on collision between two vehicles in the Fenazar a Fortuna race, in the municipality of Molina de Segura.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the accident took place at half past 6 in the morning. The Civil Guard and two Emergency units attended the place. After giving them first aid, the health workers transferred one of the injured to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. The other traveled to a hospital center by his own means.