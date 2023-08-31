The French minister said in an interview with the newspaper “Losservator”, published on Wednesday, that he will present this proposal to his counterparts in the European Union “in the coming days.”

“Selling a plane ticket for ten euros, in a period of environmental transition, is no longer possible! This does not reflect the price for the planet,” he added, referring to the pricing policies of low-cost airlines.

The minister stressed that these prices do not cover the real cost per passenger traveling by plane, which emits much more greenhouse gases than the train.

“I am fully in favor of taxing polluting activities in order to invest in this environmental transition,” he said.

The French government intends to increase the so-called “solidarity” tax applied to all flights departing from France in order to finance investments in the railways.

Additional taxes on motorway companies and airline tickets are expected to be included in France’s 2024 budget.