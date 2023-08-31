At the age of 92, Lee Dae-bong doesn’t really like getting out of bed.

He says he’s lived long enough.

While readjusting her pajamas, her left hand is seen to be missing three fingers.

He lost them not in the war, but during the 54 years that followed, when he was forced to work in a coal mine in North Korea.

The former South Korean soldier was captured by Chinese troops, who were fighting alongside North Korea during the Korean War.

June 28, 1953 is a day he remembers vividly.

All but three of his platoon were killed that day, just as the Battle of Arrowhead Hill was just beginning, and less than a month before the armistice ended three years of fighting.

As he and the other two survivors were loaded onto a freight train, Lee assumed they were headed for South Korea.

But the train veered north, taking him to the Aoji coal mine, where he would spend most of his life.

His family was told that he had been killed in combat.

Between 50,000 and 80,000 South Korean soldiers lived in captivity in North Korea after the Korean War ended with an armistice agreement that divided the peninsula.

A peace treaty was never agreed upon, and the prisoners were never returned.

Lee was one of the few who managed to plot his own escape.

Despite some clashes and hostilities, the armistice has largely held for decades.

This has become the longest-lasting ceasefire in history.

But the absence of peace has affected Lee’s life, as well as those of his fellow prisoners and their families.

As North and South Korea celebrate 70 years since the agreement was signed, these people’s stories remind us that the Korean War is not over.

The lowest of North Korean society

During the first week of his captivity, he was forced to work in the coal mine and the next week he was put to study North Korean ideology.

In 1956 he and the other prisoners were stripped of their military titles and told to marry and assimilate into North Korean society.

But they and their new families were marginalized.

They were the bottom of North Korea’s strict social caste system.

Every day for more than 50 years, he had to dig for coal.

It was excruciating work, but according to Lee, constantly witnessing injuries and deaths was the hardest thing to bear.

One day, his hand got caught in a coal processing machine, and he lost several fingers.

But that didn’t seem like much compared to the fate of several of his friends who died in methane gas explosions.

“We gave all our youth to that coal mine, expecting and fearing a senseless death at any moment,” he says.

“I missed home a lot, especially my family. When they are about to die, even animals go back to their caves.”

At a time when North and South Korea praise the peace that prevails on the peninsula, many of the prisoners of war and their families blame both sides for their suffering.

Several South Korean presidents have met with North Korean leaders, but negotiating their return has not been high on the agenda.

Your only option: escape.

After freeing just 8,000 prisoners, Pyongyang has refused to acknowledge that there are more.

During a summit in 2000 between then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the issue was not even discussed.

At that time, Lee Dae-bong says that he lost all hope and realized that his only option was to escape.

Three days after his only son died in a mining accident, and considering his wife long dead, Lee embarked on the journey.

The man, now 77, secretly crossed a river into China. The water came up to his neck.

He is one of 80 prisoners who have managed to escape and return to South Korea. Only 13 of them are still alive.

The tens of thousands of remaining prisoners probably died in the mines.

Few, if any, are still alive, but they left behind their children.

Chae Ah-in was six years old when her father was killed in a gas explosion at a North Korean mine.

Soon after, his older sisters were put to work to replace him.

When she was still at school, she was beaten and harassed relentlessly.

He didn’t understand why his family seemed to be cursed.

But one day he heard the whispers of his sisters and learned that his father had been a South Korean soldier.

no recognition

“For a long time I hated him,” she says from her home on the outskirts of Seoul, where she arrived in 2010. “I blamed him for making us all suffer.”

At the age of 28, Chae also chose to escape her painful existence in North Korea, first crossing into China, where she lived for 10 years.

It wasn’t until he got to South Korea that he realized his father was a hero.

“Now I respect him and try to always remember him,” he says.

“I feel different from other North Korean defectors because I am the proud daughter of a South Korean war veteran.”

But Chae is not recognized by the South Korean government as the daughter of a veteran who gave his life for his country.

POWs who never returned are considered missing, presumed dead, and not honored as war heroes.

“South Korea exists today thanks to people like my father, but our suffering is not over yet,” he says.

About 280 children of prisoners of war managed to escape and reach South Korea.

Another of them is Son Myeong-hwa, president of the Korean POW Relatives Association, who fights on their behalf.

“The children of prisoners of war in North Korea suffered the pain of guilt by association, and yet here in South Korea we are not recognized,” he says.

“We want to receive the same respect that the families of other fallen veterans receive.”

a distant dream

The South Korean government told us that it does not plan to change its veteran classification.

When Lee Dae-bong returned to his country as an old man, his parents and brother had already died. South Korea had changed enormously and was almost unrecognizable.

His younger sister took him to the city where he used to live.

Lee recalls how dying friends in North Korea begged their children to one day bury them in their hometowns. His wishes have not yet been fulfilled.

And the absence of peace between North and South Korea has left these families struggling to find their own peace.

Both Lee Dae-bong and Chae Ah-in still dream of reunifying the North and South.

Chae would like to lay her father’s body to rest in South Korea.

For Pyongyang and Seoul, peace and reunification remain the official goal.

But 70 years after the armistice, this dream feels increasingly distant.

