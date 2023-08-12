EA French family missing for two days in a national park in Guatemala has been found by rescue workers. The family of four, which resurfaced in Tikal National Park in the north of the country, was “a little dehydrated,” said a fire department official in the northern department of Peten, near the border with Mexico and Belize. Photos released by the authorities show rescue workers tending to the family before they were flown to Guatemala City.

The missing tourists – two women, a man and a six-year-old boy – were last seen on Wednesday. They were discovered five kilometers from the main archaeological sites in the park.

Tikal National Park is home to important Mayan archaeological sites and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979. It is more than 500 kilometers from the capital in a remote jungle where drug smugglers are also active.

In January 2022, a German tourist was found dead in the national park – two days after being separated from his group.