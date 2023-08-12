Kirby: The White House allows the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine in 2024

The United States does not rule out that the conflict on the territory of Ukraine will continue into 2024. This assumption was made by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby.

Thus, he commented on the appeal of the American administration to the US Congress with a request for additional assistance to Ukraine in the 2023 financial year.

Given the state of the fighting in Ukraine at the moment, and the extremely clear possibility that the fighting will still continue, when we enter the first quarter of next year, move towards the fall John Kirby strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council

According to Kirby, Washington is comfortable with what it is seeking in the additional request. “We think this is the right amount to ask for,” he said. The White House spokesman stressed that Washington would not hesitate to re-apply to Congress if it deems it necessary.

Biden and his national security team assure they are ready to support Kyiv for as long as it takes

Earlier, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $40 billion, $24 of which is planned to be spent on helping Ukraine. It is expected that the money allocated to Ukraine will be used for military, financial and humanitarian assistance. In particular, Biden called for $8.5 billion in economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and other countries.

Among other things, $3.6 billion is proposed to be used to continue military, intelligence and other defense support and replenish stocks of weapons already sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to the Associated Press (AP), Biden and his national security team assure that they are ready to support Kyiv for as long as it takes.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that the Accounts Chamber of Ukraine, together with allies from Washington, will conduct two audits of funds that relate to direct US budget support for Kyiv. According to the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksiy Goncharenko, the first audit will affect the payment of salaries to teachers, employees of higher educational institutions, as well as assistance to internally displaced persons and entrepreneurs who have lost income. The second check will concern the payment of salaries to medical workers carried out at the expense of direct budgetary support. The document, released by Goncharenko, emphasizes that the results of the audits will be of great importance for the future international financial support for Kyiv.

Republicans demanded that Biden withdraw the request for assistance to Ukraine

In response to the American leader’s appeal, 12 Republican congressmen demanded that Biden withdraw his request for additional funds to help Ukraine. “My colleagues and I wrote a letter demanding that President Biden withdraw the latest aid package until Congress is given a comprehensive strategy in the context of Ukraine,” Rep. Warren Davidson explained.

Member of the House of Representatives, Republican from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Green called the new monetary aid to Ukraine unacceptable. Instead, authorities should focus on solving their own problems, she said.

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar also criticized US President Joe Biden’s new proposal for aid to Ukraine. He stressed that it would be a much worthwhile effort to put the country’s problems first.

Related materials:

Commented on Joe Biden’s request and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. In his opinion, the United States should invest in Brazil, instead of thinking “only about war” for many years.