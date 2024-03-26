Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 08:31
The largest bridge in Baltimore (USA) collapsed last night when it was hit by a cargo ship. The ship, large and loaded with containers, has collided with a support column of the Francis Scott Key of Maryland. According to the images captured at the time of the incident, several vehicles were circulating, so the number of victims and missing persons is unknown for now.
In Baltimore, a large freighter has collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge and collapsed completely.
There are many people affected and cars that were driving that have fallen into the water.
My prayers that everyone can be rescued.pic.twitter.com/5lhSLKwcCL
— Irene González (@irene_freedom) March 26, 2024
All lanes are closed in both directions due to incident on the I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
