A 4 year old girl has fallen asleep on a school bus without anyone noticing his presence. Subsequently, he woke up in the garage of the company that is in charge of covering the journey between Overuela and the Miguel Delibes school in Valladolid where she is enrolled and to which she has been returned hours later.

The events, according to the family, occurred on Friday morning when the little girl took, like every day, the bus that takes her from her home in Overuela to the aforementioned school at 8:40 a.m. on a journey that does not last more than 20 minutes “because classes start at 9:00 a.m.”

However, he did not come down because the little girl fell asleep, a fact that went “unnoticed” for the two people who provide the service of accompanying the schoolchildren, so the vehicle went to the company’s garage.

It was there that the girl woke up and, finding herself alone, got off the bus and “a lady” was foundaccording to the family. It was then that the company called the center to notify of this situation and subsequently transferred it to Miguel Delibes.

The little girl’s mother has reported the facts before the National Police and plans to do the same at the Ministry of Education this Monday. “We don’t really understand what happened, whether the girl was alone or not, because she told us that it was a woman who found her. Anything could have happened to her. If she isn’t found? That lady, what would have happened? I think that these two people who accompany the children have a responsibility that they have not fulfilled. It’s as simple as counting“If 15 children have boarded, the same ones will have to get off…” reproaches the young woman’s sister, Andrea Vaquero.

Furthermore, the little girl’s sister has assured that no one from the Ministry of Education has contacted them to clarify the facts and she trusts that this situation don’t repeat it again. “But we are afraid,” he stated.

Counseling Response

From the department directed by Rocío Lucas, they have indicated that they have contacted the transport company to find out what has happened, although they have pointed out that the girl “she has not been alone at any timesince the company’s workers have become aware of their presence before leaving the vehicle.

“In the vehicle there were two companions who have not fulfilled their obligation to check that all the children who had boarded the bus have gotten off at the educational center. The Ministry has contacted the escort company to ask for responsibilities,” they explained.