He 70-year-old man of Finnish nationality accused of murdering and dismembering his former partner in Torrevieja (Alicante) in 2021 This Monday he assumed responsibility for the events in the trial before a popular jury in the Alicante Court.

The recognition has occurred in a brief statement in which the accused He simply responded with a “yes”with the assistance of the interpreter, regarding the question that the prosecutor in the case had asked him about whether he admitted the facts as he had reported in his indictment. That is, he had caused the death of his partner, after having plotted a preconceived planmotivated by an economic interest and to exercise control over it. The defendant has refused to answer the questions of the private prosecution, represented by one of the victim’s two sons, and the popular prosecution, exercised by the Generalitat.

The event occurred on October 27, 2021 in the home that the defendant and the victim shared, in a relationship that lasted about a year and a half. The accused He wrote down how he planned to commit the crime on his cell phoneaccording to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In its provisional indictment, admitted by the defendant, the Public Ministry maintains that he caused the death of the woman, 68 years old and also Finnish, in a premeditated action, to the point that he had noted how he planned to commit it on the calendar. from his own mobile phone, the prosecutor has stated. Thus, he has indicated that in those previous notes, recorded since June, he had written: “I’m going to torture her and finish her off”but before that he was going to publish a photo kissing her on his social network profile.

The Prosecutor’s Office has stated that the defendant acted cruellysince, after trying strangle the womaninflicted multiple stab wounds with a knife all over his body with the intention of causing his death, which ended up happening. With this, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, he caused unnecessary suffering.

Thrown body parts in containers



Then, with the help of a saw who had bought days, dismembered the body to get rid of it. Then he deposited different fragments in various waste containers and lots separated from each other to avoid their location, according to the accusation. To do this, he used his bicycle, the Generalitat lawyer has reported. Days later, a homeless man who was searching in one of those containers found a fragment of one of the legswhich gave rise to the investigation.





The Civil Guard determined the alleged authorship of the events by the accused after verifying the viewing of the security cameras of several establishments near those containers, which They caught their presence by depositing garbage bags that contained parts of the corpse. The agents were able to recover several of the fragments of the victim’s body, including the chest, which was still inside the home where the crime occurred.

The public prosecution requests for the accused a 25 years sentence of prison when considering him responsible for a crime of murder in which they maintain that the circumstances of kinship and discrimination based on gender occur. Regarding civil liability, the Prosecutor’s Office initially requests that payment of compensation of 100,000 euros be established for each of the victim’s children.

For its part, the private prosecution demands in principle the penalty of permanent reviewable prison and raises the request for civil liability up to 250,000 euros for each child, in addition to another 150,000 euros for the ex-husband of the deceased. Meanwhile, the defense had until now raised a request for a free dismissal by denying the terms of the accusations.





Despite the recognition of facts, the trial continues in several sessions starting this Tuesday, in which the testimony of witnesses and the victim’s son is scheduled.