The robbery that María del Monte and Inmaculada Casals suffered last summer in their house has left the couple with consequences that the Canal Sur presenter herself has expressed publicly, confessing that every night she wakes up at the same time as the assailants. They attacked them that fateful August 25. Now, at the request of their lawyer, Francisco Baena Bocanegra, who is prosecuting the private prosecution, the Investigative Judge number 16 of Seville, has ordered that both undergo a forensic examination by the professionals of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Seville to determine the physical injuries and psychological consequences related to the robbery.

The lawyer has argued that both María and Inmaculada suffer “psychological injuries for which, today, they are undergoing treatment.” In addition, Inmaculada “suffered physical injuries” as the assailants tied her with a mobile phone cable and used it to pressure the singer while demanding the combination to the safe.

Meanwhile, the artist's nephew, Antonio Tejado, remains in provisional prison without bail as the intellectual author of the robbery since last February 12, when he was brought to justice after his arrest on the 9th of the same month. On that first occasion before the judge, Tejado chose not to testify, however, on March 15 he made a voluntary statement. Now, faced with the possibility of his provisional release being ordered, the Prosecutor's Office has shown its opposition through a letter sent to the investigating judge in which, in addition, it requests a bail in case the magistrate determines not to keep him in prison of 100,000 euros for Roof.