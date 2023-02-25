After the final whistle, the nerves that existed throughout the match played this Friday night by the cadet category teams from El Raal and Puente Tocinos in Murcia were unleashed.

It was at that moment, around 9:00 p.m., when, for unknown reasons, players from both clubs started a fight on the field in which several parents came to participate, in the presence of numerous minors.

An employee of the El Raal municipal sports center alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center about the brawl that was taking place. The 112 informed the Civil Guard and mobilized an ambulance, whose toilets did not intervene, since there were no injuries.

Witnesses to what happened denounced that, despite the notice, no patrol from the Local Police came, “because they were attending the carnivals that were being held in nearby towns”, nor from the Civil Guard, “because there were no units available”. .