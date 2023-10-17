Fort Lauderdalelocated in the sunny state of Florida, stands out as a city of great relevance for various reasons that include its tourist attraction, its robust transportation system and its solid economy. However, the city was considered one of the least safe in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.

One of the crucial aspects for people’s safety is where they choose to live. Some cities are more effective than others at protecting their residents from different types of hazards. WalletHub conducted a study to determine what the safest cities in the United States in 2023considering 41 key security indicators.

In the study, safety is measured across criteria from public health and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents. But not all threats are physical; Financial risk is also an element to evaluate within security indicators, especially at a time of growing inflation that threatens the economic stability of Americans.

Safety ranking in US cities

These indicators range from traffic fatality and assault rates per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population without health insurance. The 10 safest cities in the United States, according to the study, are:

Nashua, New Hampshire

Columbia, Maryland

South Burlington, Vermont

Gilbert, Arizona

Warwick, Rhode Island

Portland, Maine

Casper, Wyoming

Yonkers, New York

Burlington, Vermont

These cities stand out for their focus on safety in its different aspects, from home and community safety to financial security and natural disaster risk management.

At the other end of the list, the 10 least safe cities in the United States, according to the study, are:

St. Louis, Missouri.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

San Bernardino, California.

Baron Rouge, Louisiana.

Detroit, Michigan.

Oakland, California.

Memphis, Tennessee.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Los Angeles California.

Washington, D.C.

Fort Lauderdale plays an important role in the economy and culture of the state of Florida. Photo: Visit Fort Lauderdale / Facebook

The city of Fort Lauderdale, in the state of Florida, is among the 10 least safe cities, according to the study. This suggests that the city faces significant security challenges in multiple aspects evaluated in the study, including financial security, home and community security, and natural disaster risk management.