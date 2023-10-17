CNN: The US wanted to catch Russia by surprise with the secret supply of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv

Ukraine was secretly given long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. Thus, the arms supplier in the person of the United States wanted to take Russia by surprise, reports the American TV channel CNN.

The US decided to send them quietly in recent weeks because it wanted to catch the Russians by surprise, the official said. CNNAmerican TV channel

The effect of surprise had to be achieved due to the fact that US President Joe Biden did not immediately agree to send weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU); this was preceded by long disputes in the public field. The material emphasizes that this is not the first time that the United States has secretly transferred weapons to Ukraine. According to the authors of the article, this time the Pentagon chose this strategy deliberately.

Previously, the secret transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal. According to sources of the American publication, this type of weapon, if used, will increase the potential and operational capabilities of the Ukrainian offensive.

What ATACMS can do

It recently became known that American leader Joe Biden agreed to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions, provided that they will be used in a limited area. These versions of the missiles are equipped with smaller bombs that can cause damage over a wide area.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has already confirmed that Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles for the first time. He expressed gratitude and stated that the agreements concluded with the US President are being implemented. According to Zelensky, the missiles have already “proven themselves.”

The Convention on Cluster Munitions (Oslo Convention) came into force in 2010. It prohibits the use, development, production, transfer, and storage of cluster munitions. It also condemns assisting, encouraging or inducing anyone to engage in activities prohibited by a state party to the agreement. The USA, China, Russia and Ukraine refused to participate in the convention.

Long-range American ATACMS missiles, which Washington transferred to Ukraine, are capable of hitting targets at very long distances. There are several types of such weapons, and Kyiv will not receive the most modern, says military expert Dmitry Drozdenko.

“In the USA there are several types of missiles: missiles with high-explosive fragmentation warheads, precision guidance systems – these are all modern missiles. The United States does not have enough such modern missiles; even the last delivery to Taiwan is delayed. There are also old missiles that are not being written off, but are being modernized. These are two types of missiles with a launch range of 150-300 kilometers and a cassette part. Most likely, the United States, instead of modernizing or disposing of these missiles, will transfer them to Ukraine,” he said.

According to Drozdenko, such ammunition can more seriously and more deeply target the targets of the Russian Armed Forces, such as command posts, troops on redeployment, equipment storage sites, and communication and logistics hubs. To avoid this, Russian troops will have to disperse the infrastructure more widely and move control centers deeper. However, it is worth remembering that enemy attacks can be successfully countered by air defense systems.

“This is a missile with a range of at least 300 kilometers. In principle, this is a serious long-range weapon that fires from the HIMARS launcher,” said reserve captain 1st rank Vasily Dandykin. He is confident that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will try to use ATACMS missiles transferred from the United States to attack the Crimean peninsula.

Earlier, the UN responded to Kiev’s use of long-range ATACMS missiles. The representative of the Secretary General of the international organization made a statement that the UN has long been opposed to the use of cluster munitions in any conflict.

Can ATACMS influence the course of the Ukrainian counteroffensive?

According to military expert Vasily Dandykin, the transfer of ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not affect the course of the special operation and will not become a decisive impetus for the Ukrainian offensive, but may create a certain tension in the actions of Russian air defense.

“Even if a hundred ATACMS missiles are supplied to Ukraine, they will be able to fire at some territories, but they will not be able to change the balance of forces and means. To change this ratio at the front, it is necessary that the quantitative characteristics exceed our troops by at least 2.5-3 times, which is currently impossible to achieve,” retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk expressed his opinion.

Military expert Dmitry Kornev noted that the enemy could gain a local advantage until the Russian side studies the latest weapons transferred to Kyiv and develops a methodology to combat them. However, according to him, this advantage can hardly be called decisive.

Previously, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) reported that Kyiv had already attacked Berdyansk with ATACMS ammunition on the night of October 17. The authorities of Berdyansk did notify that air defense systems were activated in the city at night, but no information was received about the destruction.