A “flame” injures a player in Greece!

Athens (dpa)

Olympiacos’ match against Panathinaikos, in the Greek Super League, was stopped and canceled after one of the substitute players was injured by a firebrand.

Spanish defender Juancar, Panathinaikos defender, was injured after he was thrown with a flame while he was warming up on the side of the field in the 53rd minute of the match.

Play was stopped for about two hours, before the match was cancelled, when the two teams were tied 1-1.

Panathinaikos Club said, via the social networking site “X” (formerly Twitter): “Juancar was injured on the field, play was stopped, and the team returned to the changing room.”

The Greek newspaper “Protothema” reported that the team doctor did not find any external injuries to Juancar, but Panathinaikos insisted that the 33-year-old defender undergo further examinations, amid fears that he had suffered an ear injury.

A Greek sports radio reported that the player was taken to the hospital, and it should be noted that this comes as a continuation of a series of usual violent incidents in Greek football.