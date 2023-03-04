Al-Ahly of Egypt decided to win this postponed match due to its association with participating in the Club World Cup, in the first half, after leading with two goals scored by Mohamed Sharif (1) and Algerian Mohamed El-Kandoussi (40), who scored his first goal in the red shirt since his transfer from ES Setif in January.

Substitute Raafat Khalil struck the guests with a goal in stoppage time (90+2), raising Al-Ahly to 4 in third place, three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, and two points behind Al-Hilal of Sudan, while Cotton Sport remained without points.

Al-Ahly struck with a goal before reaching the end of the first minute, after a pass from Tunisian Ali Maaloul to Muhammad Sharif passed it to Taher Muhammad Taher, so the latter returned it crosswise to Sharif, who hit it with his left to the left of goalkeeper Mamadou Ahmed Salio.

It seemed clear that the landowners excelled skillfully and technically, and Salio’s goalpost saved a sure goal for Al-Ahly after Hamdi Fathi’s shot was blocked from inside the penalty area (28).

And in the 40th minute, Maaloul passed an elaborate cross, which Al-Qandoussi turned a header into the net to the left of Salio.

The performance of the Coton Sport players improved due to the changes of their coach, Abu Bakr Suleiman, and they put pressure on Al-Ahly’s midfield and defense, but their attacks lacked effectiveness and danger against Mohamed El-Shennawy’s goal.

Al-Ahly got the opportunity to add the third goal, headed by Mohamed Abdel Moneim, after a cross from Maaloul, but the ball passed next to the left post (57).

The result remained the same until the second minute of stoppage time, when Al-Ahly added the third from an organized attack and several passes between Maaloul and Al-Qandousi, so that the ball reached the penalty area for Raafat Khalil, who fired it into the net to the left of Salio.