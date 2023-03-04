Before the liquidation, one of the suspects in the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries googled the terms ‘Peter R. de Vries security’, ‘key witness Nabil B’ and ‘John van den Heuvel’ on his iPhone. This is evident from documents in the hands of RTL Boulevard and NU.nl .

Ludgardo S., 34, was arrested at the beginning of this year. He is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and contributing to the assassination attempt by conducting preliminary reconnaissance. He may also have ordered Peter R. de Vries to be filmed after the attack and to distribute the images of the seriously injured crime reporter via social media.

Almost two months before the assassination attempt, he was looking for information on his iPhone, according to file documents and sources surrounding the investigation into the murder of De Vries. The search terms can be used as evidence if they can show that the role of De Vries as the key witness’s confidant in the Marengo trial was the motive for the murder. If this turns out to be the case, it could lead to a heavier sentence, write NU.nl and RTL Boulevard. See also Military benefit from research cooperation with the West

‘Extremely painful’

Van den Heuvel and his security team did not know that the suspect googled him. The crime reporter is angry that he was not notified. “That scares you. And I heard from the editors that it happened,” the crime reporter responds The Telegraph. “We are now more than 1.5 years after that murder and then you have to take note of it in such a way.”



Quote

His son Royce, among others, called the findings “extremely painful” to read

Earlier this week, a damning report came out about the security of De Vries, among others. It was not changed, although there was reason to do so. The signals of the preparations for the attack were not recognized and therefore did not reach the right authorities. His son Royce, among others, called the findings “extremely painful” to read.

‘Yet another example’

“Then I think this is yet another example,” says Van den Heuvel to NU.nl and RTL Boulevard about the “lousy” communication between the investigative services. ,,I called my coordinator at the Public Prosecution Service about ‘what is going on here’ and he then knows nothing. That is extremely annoying and also disturbing.”

Van den Heuvel has been under heavy security for five years, because he is under serious threat. The OM admits that a mistake was made. The information was shared with the police team that deals with the threat surrounding Van den Heuvel, but not with the crime reporter’s security guards. This should have happened, the spokesperson told NU.nl.

Watch our videos about the attack on Peter R. de Vries below: