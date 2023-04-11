‘Very unique’, is how BestZoo calls the birth of the very first wombat cub in the Netherlands. Two wombats have been living in the Best zoo since October 2021, the marsupials cannot be seen in any other Dutch zoo.

“The wombats are doing well and the cub regularly sticks its snout out,” reports BestZoo. The species usually gives birth to one young per litter after a gestation period of 21 days. Subsequently, the young remains in the pouch for six to seven months.

Wombats are Australian marsupials about 85 centimeters long and look a lot like koalas. However, wombats do not live in trees, but like to dig tunnels underground.

The fact that the wombats came to Best in 2021 was already special. Owner Jos Nooren told at the time about the strict rules in the home country: ,,Australia does not easily allow animals to enter and leave the country, to prevent diseases. But we have now managed to do it."