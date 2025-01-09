‘First Dates‘ is one of the most established nighttime television spaces currently on the small screen in Spain. It premiered on Cuatro in February 2016 and since its inception, the program presented by Carlos Sobera He has dazzled thousands of viewers with his dates in a restaurant full of unpredictable situations, bizarre profiles and an endearing room team.

The program has a very simple format: two unknown people, previously selected by the program for their style and interests, have a meeting in a restaurant and during the meal They can see if they can connect and the relationship can flourish and move on to something more loving. The fact that the protagonists are interviewed separately and commenting on the quote adds much more fun to the stories.

The audience, which usually has more than a million viewers on average, has a great time. Of course, among many there is doubt about the ins and outs of the program that are not known. Now, Lydiaa young woman who came to the program a month ago in search of love, has responded on her account TikTok (@lidiaaizquierdoo_) Yes, as she doubted and they asked her online, had to pay for dinner or if it is “a paripé” that is done at the end.

«When leaving the program…»

“Before you go in to record, they give you three 20 bills because that’s what they charge for 60 euros,” she says. As is known «cWhen they bring you the bill They say on the ticket that the menu is worth 20 euros” and the couple in question ends up living the moment, which is usually of great interest to viewers, when they both decide whether to pay half or if one invites the other.









As Lidia explains, when paying half each person, logically, puts in 20 euros “and when exiting the program “They give them back to you.” In case one is invited, as happened to her on her date, she kept the 60 euros and her companion, who paid the 40, would not return it. “So he was left with 20 and I was left with 60 because I didn’t pay,” he remarks.

The young woman points out that she offered to pay in half but was told no because the boy she had dinner with insisted that he always paid on a first date. In other subsequent publications, Lidia has made it clear that the program “has no no kind of script. I literally arrived blind…» and also that she was not uncomfortable but she did feel strange because she knew they were recording her.

The publication has achieved more than 1.5 million views in almost a month and has generated many reactions. Thus, for example, someone told him that “it wouldn’t have been bad if I had given him 20 euros and then the two of you would be left with 40,” while there are those who have pointed out that the 60 euros are in exchange for the transfer of rights. of image. Furthermore, several users have confirmed that they still paid more: «When I went it was 100 euros and dinner was 15 euros… in the end you have to pay to go…», said one follower ironically.