



He Seville returns to league competition receiving Valencia in it Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The last duel of the first round will take place this coming Saturday starting at 9:00 p.m.. Hernandez Maeso will be in charge of refereeing the match and will be supported by From Cerro Grande in the VAR.

It is about the fourth time that the Brussels referee will coach Sevilla. The last time was, curiously, on the opening day of this season. García Pimienta’s men faced Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, a duel that ended with a 2-2 score. During the previous season, Hernández Maeso had the opportunity to lead the Sevillistas on two occasions. Duels that ended with a defeat (Sevilla – Celta de Vigo 1-2) and a victory against Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas.

This referee faced his first season in the First Division last season and was one of the referees who showed the least red cards: 1 in just 19 games.