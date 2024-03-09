Gaza War | CNN: Israel has split Gaza in two with a new military road

Asevoimat says it will establish a bridgehead station in the area with the help of the “Netzarim Corridor”. For Palestinians, the project brings to mind the second intifada.

Israel has divided the Palestinian-inhabited Gaza strip into two parts with a new and straight highway, the news channel finds out CNN's from the satellite images published on Saturday. The six-and-a-half-kilometer wide, military-use channel runs from the Gaza-Israel border directly to the coast south of Gaza City.

According to CNN, the rapid construction of the road has started from the east and has already reached the Mediterranean coast. Two kilometers of the fairway are old and renovated roadways, the rest are new.

The wide dividing line called the “Netzarim Corridor” is used and controlled by the Israeli Armed Forces. Its construction is based on CNN, according to the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu To the Gaza plan, which the prime minister presented to his security staff two weeks ago.

The Israeli Armed Forces answered CNN's question about the purpose of the wide dividing line, that the road is made to “establish an operational bridgehead station” and that the road is used by “troops and transport equipment”.

Buildings has been dismantled not only under the road but also on both sides of the fairway, so that the armed forces can have a safety zone on the fairway. Based on the video footage, for example, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital has been demolished.

Israeli Minister of Settlements interviewed by CNN Amichai Chiklin according to the plan, the road is to be used as a dividing line in the area for at least one year. According to Chikli, the road has three lanes: one lane is reserved for tanks and other armored vehicles, another for lighter military vehicles and the third for faster traffic.

The construction work of the distribution line was reported for the first time in a report by the Israeli TV 14 in February. The lieutenant colonel in charge of clearing the dividing line Shimon Orkabi said in an interview with a TV channel that, in addition to clearing equipment, a lot of explosives are used to clear the buffer zone.

CNN's The new dividing line brought to the minds of the Palestinians interviewed the conditions in Gaza during the 2000-2005 uprising, or the so-called second intifada. At that time, the roads between the Israeli settlements were only used by Israelis.

In addition, the “Netzarim dividing line” at the time divided the Gaza Strip into two parts in the north-south direction. The same line was the only north-south road that residents were allowed to use. If allowed.

“Israeli soldiers were stationed on the dividing line around the clock,” a teacher from Gaza City Jamal Al-Rozzi recalled to CNN. “Abu Hol checkpoint was famous. They put traffic lights on it with only two red lights.”

Director of Intelligence and Security Affairs at the US research institute CSIS Emily Harding assessed to CNN that Israel aims to use the new dividing line both to control the movements of residents and to screen potential Hamas fighters from among the civilian population.