Around 3,000 heads of sheep, especially lambs just one and two months old, died this Thursday in a fire in Artajona, 31 kilometers from Pamplona.

The fire started around a quarter to nine in the morning, moments later the Civil Guard received notification of a fire in a sheep farm located in the area of ​​Sansoain, in the municipality of Artajona, very close to the NA- 6030, which connects Mendigorría with Tafalla.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found that the warehouse was on fire and that there were several thousand heads of sheep inside. The first estimates suggest that around 3,000 heads of sheep, especially lambs just one and two months old, have died as a result of the fire. However, firefighters have managed to rescue another 1,500 animals alive.

The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the fire, one of whose main hypotheses is that the fire originated by chance, although other lines of investigation have not been ruled out.

A large quantity of bales of straw were stored in the warehouse, in addition to the straw spread on the ground, on which the animals rested. The material, which burns very quickly, caused the fire to spread quickly throughout the premises.

Firefighters from Tafalla, the closest to the scene, were the first to intervene to evacuate the animals alive, while carrying out fire extinguishing tasks. The team, also from Tafalla, from the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard of Navarra has carried out a visual inspection of the area and will be in charge of the investigation into the causes of the fire.

The warehouse belongs to the SAT Gen-Ovi livestock company, dedicated to the exploitation of sheep and goats.

