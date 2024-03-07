A bacterium that mainly infects birds is particularly affecting the EU where human cases are increasing and have also led to 5 deaths. So much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an alert to report the risks of psittacosis, this is the name of the disease, and to take stock of the situation.

The report to the UN health agency came in February from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands who informed through the European Union's rapid alert and response system (EWRS) that they had detected a growing trend of these cases in 2023 and early 2024, “particularly marked in November-December 2023”.

In most of these cases, the WHO reports, exposure to wild or domestic birds has been reported. Human psittacosis infections occur primarily through contact with the secretions of infected birds and are mostly associated with those who work with pet birds or poultry, and with veterinarians, pet bird owners and gardeners in areas where Chlamydophila psittaci (C. psittaci) respiratory infection is epizootic in the native bird population.

“The countries concerned – explains the WHO – have implemented investigations to identify potential exposures and clusters of cases”. Among the measures implemented is the analysis of samples of birds subjected to avian influenza tests to verify the prevalence of the C. psittaci bacterium among wild birds. The World Health Organization, informs in a note, “continues to monitor the situation and, based on available information”, currently “assesses the risk represented by this infectious event as low”.

According to the virologist of the State University of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, in humans “it can also cause serious forms that lead to death”. Therefore, “the alert launched by the World Health Organization” on an increase in human cases in the EU is good, “because the timely communication of these risks can help us structure interventions that are as anticipatory as possible of a possible new infectious emergency”. «We must welcome these alerts with a sense of responsibility and attention, without excessive alarmism – specifies the expert – but not underestimating them either”.

«We live in an ecosystem made up of continuous interactions between viruses, bacteria, animals and humans», continues Pregliasco. Hence the need for a “One Health” approach which requires «the responsibility and attention of everyone – he reiterates – and above all of the institutions, called to carry out increasingly intense and numerous controls within a complex and extensive international network that financed, so that it can guarantee adequate sensitivity” to detect future emergencies in time, and fueled by “constant reports to be collected and shared quickly. AND' the lesson that Covid has taught us: communication, attention, responsibility and “concern” – the virologist comments – in the literal sense of “taking care of possible future dangers first”.

On Psittacosis «there is no reason to be alarmed, but if we see a sick bird, indoors or outdoors, it is advisable not to touch it without adequate protective measures, contact a veterinarian and always remember to wash your hands frequently”, explains Fabrizio Palmieri, director of the Uoc Respiratory Infectious Diseases of the INMI Spallanzani in Rome. «The infection in birds is very frequent – explains Palmieri – and generally inapparent. In humans, infections ranging from asymptomatic to interstitial pneumonia with severe respiratory failure are possible. The initial symptoms are characterized by fever, often with low heart rate, headache, muscle pain and dry cough».

Matteo Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, explains: «If one goes to Piazza del Duomo and stands near the pigeons and feeds them, nothing happens and the risk is very low. Continuous contact with secretions and excrements is needed, e.g it concerns those who are in close contact with birds, especially parrots, I am thinking of breeders, veterinarians or those who keep them for company».