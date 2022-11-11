The fire that originated on two floors of the same building in the Murcian neighborhood of La Fama put firefighters, health workers and local police officers on alert this afternoon. The fire originated both on the ground floor and on the eleventh floor of block 3 of Santa Rita street.

The Emergency Coordination Center received a total of eighteen calls notifying of the fire. Five ambulances prepared to attend to the possible wounded came to the scene. Although the three hospitals in the city were notified in case it was necessary to transfer those affected, from Emergencies they assured that there are no injuries.

After receiving the alert, local police officers appeared in the building and tried to access the block, however the large amount of smoke prevented access. Upon the arrival of the firefighters, they entered the building and proceeded to evict all the neighbors who were still inside.

At the moment the causes of the fire are unknown.

It should be noted that number 3 of Santa Rita street is a block in which there have been numerous seizures of marijuana in various ‘indoor’ plantations.