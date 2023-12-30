Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:22



A fire late this Friday night burned part of the vegetation in the garden of the Malecón de Murcia. At around 10:30 p.m., the capital's firefighters went to this area of ​​the city to put an end to the flames, which burned several palm trees located next to the Segura River.

The fire, which originated in an area heavily traveled at this time by residents of the capital due to the Christmas decorations, alerted numerous citizens who were near the place, who notified the emergency services. The flames were very close to the vehicles parked in the Malecón parking lot, so they presented a greater danger.

Two fire vehicles with seven officers extinguished the fire shortly before dawn. On this Saturday morning, the place woke up with much of the vegetation in this area charred and still with smoke in numerous palm trees.