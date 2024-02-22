The analysis of planet Earth along with everything it encompasses is in constant discovery, now a scientific study suggests that there could be a new oceanwe are going to know all the details that will surely surprise you.

Everything has advanced from the approach that there are continental rifts of large dimensions in the Land that with the passage of time they expand, this has given the idea that there is a possibility of one of the continents splitting into two.

If this were to happen we would have a new ocean on Earth, to join the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, Antarctic Ocean and Arctic Ocean. Can you imagine what his name could be?

Where would the new ocean be located?

The most intriguing question has arisen, whether a new ocean Where on the entire planet would it be, since there is a very clear answer according to the scientific team that investigates the topic.

And the enormous fissure we were talking about crosses several countries in AfricaIts about East African Rift Systemalso recognized as EARS, for its acronym in English.

A new ocean? Where it could arise according to scientific study. Photo: PEXELS

EARS is one of the largest continental rifts on Earth, it has been discovered that over time it has been expanding along length of 6,400 kilometers. An enormous distance that could give way to the accumulation of new waters.

It's about a geological phenomenon which continues to attract the attention of the scientific community, who claim that it is possible that the eastern region of Africa will separate from the rest of the continent.

If this happens, just where the Somalia and Nubia plates that are separating little by little, we laid a new continental mass, which gives way to the formation of a new ocean. What do you think of this event?

Well, the enormous fissure is located from the Gulf of Aden in the north to Zimbabwe in the south, a site that has been expanding at an average of between 2.5 and 5 centimeters per year.

Scientists study new ocean on Earth and give its location. ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGE: PEXELS

When would a new ocean emerge?

Another question that arises with this scientific analysis is, when would a new ocean emerge on Earth, for which geologist Lucía Perez Díaz has explained that approximately in 10 million years.

It is very certain that neither you nor I will witness that event, at least not physically, but when it happens, according to the specialist, the African continent It will get smaller, and there would be an island in the Indian Ocean, where Ethiopia and Somalia will be.