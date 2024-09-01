The judicial reform promoted by Morena and its allies, which seeks, among other things, that thousands of judges be elected by popular vote, continues to be the talk of the town. In a decision announced this Saturday, a federal judge based in Morelos has ordered the Chamber of Deputies to refrain from discussing any project that has to do with the matter, this in response to an injunction that four other judges have issued, who are against the reform. The decision proposes a four-day parenthesis, time that the judge would use to decide whether the promoters of the injunction are right or not.

This move exacerbates the battle, a struggle between supporters of the reform and its opponents, including judges, magistrates, ministers and workers of the judiciary, the meager political opposition in Congress and civil society organizations. Morena had planned to inaugurate the legislature these days, with the discussion of the ruling on judicial reform. With the enormous power acquired in the lower house and the Senate after the June elections, the discussion would be a mere formality. Its approval, a matter of days. The suspension ordered by the judge can change the majority’s calendar.

This was not the only decision of this kind. In Chiapas, another federal judge has ordered the Chamber that, although it can discuss the ruling, which Morena worked on in the last parliamentary session, it cannot vote on it. It is not clear what the majority in the Chamber intends to do with these judicial orders, especially given the climate of tension between the ruling party and part of the Judiciary.

The new coordinator of Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal, has given some clues. This Saturday he has come out in defense of the reform and its parliamentary discussion. “The only ones we answer to are our constituents, the people, who were the ones who appointed us at the polls to reform and add to the constitutional text,” said the legislator, in a video posted in the afternoon on his X account. “This legislative majority categorically and energetically determines that it does not and will not submit to the jurisdiction of the court or courts that order it because they do not have the authority to do so. The analysis and discussion and, where appropriate, approval of the opinion regarding the constitutional reform in judicial matters cannot be suspended,” he added.

