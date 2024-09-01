Mexico City.– The San Julián Estate, where Ismael Zambada García, “El Mayo”, was allegedly kidnapped on July 25, was intervened by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

On August 21, the property located within Huertos del Pedregal, a ranch north of Culiacán divided into large houses, farms and estates, was seized, since it is presumed that this was the place where Zambada García was met to be illegally deprived of his freedom and then taken to the United States, where he was detained.

According to the FGR, “Mayo” was allegedly deceived, as the capo himself recounted on August 10 in a letter shared by his lawyer, Mr. Frank Pérez. The trap consisted of Joaquín Guzmán López, son of his former partner Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”, for a meeting with the politician Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda and the governor Rubén Rocha Moya. In that same letter it was described that Zambada García was beaten, subdued and deprived of his freedom, while two of his bodyguards and the politician Cuén Ojeda were murdered. That document does not specify whether Rocha Moya attended or not.

The FGR has given credence to the letter, so much so that for the last 20 days it has followed the content of those lines as the main hypothesis of the investigation.

The Huertos del Pedregal estate is surrounded by more than 15 official vehicles from the Attorney General’s Office with specialized personnel in forensic services. If Zambada García’s information about the murder of his bodyguards and that of Cuén Ojeda is true, the agents will look for traces of blood and other clues, such as bullet casings. The bodyguards are missing. One of them is police officer José Rosario Heras López, assigned to the Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa. As for Cuén Ojeda, the politician was reported dead on the night of July 25, with traces of having been wounded by four shots to his legs, which would have caused him to bleed to death. For these events, the FGR also reported that it will call officials from the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, in order to gather more information, including a poor integration of the file on the death of Cuén Ojeda, who they assured for 15 days had been the victim of an attack for an alleged vehicle theft.