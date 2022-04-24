The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated a young man to return to his father seven checks that he had signed and received. The court rejected the corresponding lawsuit brought by the son against his father, demanding the appointment of a guardian for him.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his son, demanding that he hand him seven checks, and oblige him to pay him an amount of 75 thousand dirhams, indicating that his son seized the checks illegally, in addition to seizing the amount of 75 thousand dirhams in cash, and that he tried to persuade him to return Checks and amount, but he refused.

The defendant submitted a counterclaim, in which he requested the introduction of new litigants, the plaintiff’s incompetence in his actions, and a request for a medical committee to sign a disclosure to the plaintiff, and to appoint a guardian to manage his financial and private affairs.

The court stated that the evidence from the papers is that the plaintiff attached photocopies appended to the signature of the defendant’s attribution, which proved that he had received the checks in question. Checks are based on fact and law.

Regarding the request to oblige the defendant to pay an amount of 75,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, the court indicated that it is legally established that the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, pointing out that what is established in the attached papers is that it is not proven that the defendant seized the amount, and that claim was devoid of any There is evidence or presumption that supports him or supports his claim, the matter with which this request came without a basis from reality and the law, with which the court decides to reject it.

In the original case, the court ruled to oblige the defendant to return to the plaintiff the originals of seven checks, and to obligate the defendant to pay fees and expenses, and in the opposite case, not to accept them, for non-payment of the prescribed fees.



