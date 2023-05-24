Netflix it is the most popular streaming service ever as well as the first to have depopulated and then paved the way for all its current competitors. As you well know, there have been many changes and there will still be many, first of all the impossibility of sharing an account without paying an additional monthly fee. Here’s what’s happening!

Netflix: the new account sharing arrives in the United States

That Netflix is ​​trying in every way to prevent its users from sharing an account in order to save money is certainly not new news, but now apparently something is starting to move and the first changes have reached the United States, where it was announced the new paid plan for sharing.

In particular, from now on, American users will have to pay $7.99 a month to be able to share with a person outside the family unit, with many limits. In fact, if you have a Standard plan, you will only be able to add one person, while with a Premium plan, a maximum of two. Not to mention the fact that the extra members will have a real profile with a password and that it will necessarily have to be activated in the same country as the main account. In short, no sharing with foreign countries.

But how do they figure out who is part of the family unit and who is not? By collecting information about the IP address and ID of the devices. Obviously the main residence can be changed if necessary through the application.

In short, the changes are coming slowly and the notification emails have started. When will all this arrive in Italy? For the moment we don’t know it but obviously We will keep you updated on all the news!