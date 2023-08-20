The famous red woolen sweater printed with a group of white sheep interspersed with a black one, which Diana Spencer wore in 1981 shortly after her engagement to Prince Charles, will be put up for sale at auction at the end of August, Sotheby’s announced Saturday.

The sweater will be among several pieces offered at an online celebrity-themed auction to be held by Sotheby’s in New York from August 31 to September 14.

The price of the “black sheep” sweater was estimated at between $52,300 and $91,600.

The piece was designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who three years ago founded their brand, Warm and Wonderful.