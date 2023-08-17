Berlin’s move is likely to add momentum to a similar global trend.

The legislation, which must be passed by the German parliament, would allow adults to possess up to 25 grams of the drug, grow a maximum of three plants, or obtain it as members of non-profit marijuana clubs.

Justifications for the law

The center-left government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes the law can curb the black market, protect consumers from tainted marijuana and reduce drug-related crime.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of Schulz’s Social Democratic Party said one of the main pillars of the plan to remove the taboo on cannabis use is a campaign to raise awareness of the risks to eventually reduce marijuana consumption.

He added that this campaign would not have received the same level of attention if it had been launched without amending the law.

“With the current procedures, we cannot seriously protect children and young people, as the issue has become a social taboo,” Lauterbach said at a press conference in Berlin to announce the bill.

And he added: “We have a growing and alarming consumption, we simply could not allow this to continue. So this is an important turning point in our drug policy.”