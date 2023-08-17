Gis there something to laugh about in the dahiye? According to what is known about the districts in the south of Beirut where Hezbollah rules, probably not. But what do you know? Those who do not belong to this society, which is monitored by checkpoints and cameras on every street corner, usually know very little. Those who belong give little away. And those who do, like Hussein Kaouk and Mohammad Dayekh, are quickly known beyond the borders of the Dahiye.

The two young men are stand-up comedians, screenwriters, filmmakers and actors, most famous for the character they both created and played by Hussein Kaouk, Ali Alaouiyé – a fictional rascal, funny, cunning and opportunistic, a horse-stealer, but also to smuggle weapons, if need be. And sometimes it has to be, because life in the dahiye is not easy. In their sketches, which are mostly seen on Tiktok and on TV, they often make jokes about this life that no one else would be allowed to, especially anyone from outside of this area.

Hit the grenades with the slippers

For example, in a sketch, Ali Alaouiyé talks about the summer war of 2006. An Israeli grenade landed in the backyard of his house but did not explode. A few men gathered around them, among them an old man who hit them with his flip-flops and shouted: “Down with Israel!” That night, Ali Alaouyié reflects from the off, the Israeli president certainly didn’t sleep a wink did. “What should we do?” he must have thought. “In Dahiyé they hit our grenades with their slippers!”

These kinds of jokes are what bring Hussein Kaouk and Mohammad Dayekh a perilous popularity, which recently grew even bigger when the two released their first film. The film is called Hardabasht, was billboarded across the city, and has garnered attention largely because it offers glimpses into a world that normally remains closed. True, he was not filmed in the Dahiye. That would have been “too complicated,” according to Mohammed Dayekh, who wrote and directed the film. The crew dodged into neighboring Ouzai, which actually has a beautiful seafront location, with low, low-rise houses painted in a facelift years ago and decorated with murals by graffiti artists from around the world, dotting the neighborhood on the approach to the nearby airport make it look like a quaint coastal village.







Chase away the loud movie people with guns

But the film zooms right in to Ouzai, revealing a microcosm with its own set of rules that are immediately thrown overboard when the need arises. Loyalty is also a luxury. Mohammad Dayekh is convinced that it would have been impossible for filmmakers from other, even Christian areas of Lebanon to shoot in Ouzai. His film team also had difficulties: A neighbor who shot his gun in the air to drive away the noisy film people was only appeased with electricity from their generators, which he immediately sold on to the Ethiopian housemaids in his building.

They distributed money among the onlookers, who came in such large numbers that filming was soon unthinkable. And to gain respect as one of them, Mohammad Dayekh shot shirtless most of the time. “The film is fiction within a documentary framework,” he tells the newspaper. The camera captures much of this frame: a slaughtered sheep, children playing with a chicken, the eternal Mifas weaving along narrow dirt paths.