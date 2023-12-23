A passenger was detained at Barnaul airport for causing a riot on the plane.

At the Barnaul airport, police detained a 44-year-old rowdy who used obscene language and disturbed others. The press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this to Lenta.ru.

Airline representatives contacted the police with a report that one of the passengers on board the plane was violating public order. The man was intoxicated and did not respond to comments from the crew and other passengers.

The police took the man to the duty station. A medical examination showed that he was slightly intoxicated. An administrative protocol was drawn up against the passenger.

Earlier it was reported that two Russian women delayed the departure of the Phuket-Moscow flight for two and a half hours, complaining about the stuffiness in the aircraft cabin.