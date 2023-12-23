Weather unchanged for this weekend and the beginning of next week, when Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are celebrated, due to the continued atmospheric stability caused by a powerful anticyclone, located north of the Azores. This atmospheric configuration blocks the arrival of fronts and storms to Spain, so rain or snow is not expected in practically any part of the country. What high pressures do favor is the formation of fog, so the environment will be cold in the interior, although not on the shores of the Mediterranean, where 20° are expected.

For this Saturday, the prelude to Christmas Eve, practically clear skies are expected throughout the Peninsula, with fog in the Cantabrian Sea, the Strait, the Balearic Islands, La Mancha and the Duero and Ebro basins and they are not ruled out in the Tagus and Guadiana, advances Cayetano Torres, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). On the northern plateau, fog may be persistent. Rain will only appear, and weakly, in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the western Pyrenees, although the precipitation will subside as the hours go by. There will also be very cloudy skies in the upper Ebro.

In the Canary Islands, there is a yellow warning in Gran Canaria for rainfall of up to 30 liters per square meter in one hour, especially in the east of the island. Maximum temperatures will rise in the Pyrenees and in the Iberian system and decreases will be recorded in the west of Castilla y León, the middle Ebro, Catalonia and the Levant. The minimum temperatures will drop, especially in the north and northeast of the peninsula. Thus, the frosts will gain in extent and intensity and will continue to affect the two plateaus and the mountain systems. In Burgos they will wake up at -2° and in Madrid, at -1°. In Extremadura and the Guadalquivir valley they will approach frost values, while on the coasts the minimum temperatures will be between 5° and 9°.

During the day, in southern cities, such as Seville or Córdoba, thermometers will be around 16°, while in the east, Valencia will remain at 17°. In the interior and north of the country, maximum temperatures will not exceed 13°/14°. The wind will blow strongly from the northwest in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, Ebro, the Balearic Islands, Ampurdán and under the Ebro. In the Canary Islands, the wind will blow with a weak easterly component.

For Sunday, Christmas Eve, anticyclonic weather will continue, with clear skies except for areas of both plateaus and the Ebro valley, where fog may be especially dense and persistent. In the Canary Islands, rainfall will continue on the eastern islands, although less intense than on Saturday. The skies will be slightly cloudy in the eastern islands.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

“Maximum temperatures will rise in mountainous areas of the northern half and will fall in low areas of those same areas,” notes the Aemet spokesperson. Only 15° will be exceeded on the shores of the Mediterranean, with Barcelona at 17° and Murcia at 20°. They will also be somewhat higher on the Cantabrian coast, with cities like Gijón and Bilbao at 15°. In the interior, they will not exceed 12°/13°, and will even remain below 4° in areas of Castilla y León. As for the minimums, it could drop below -5° in points of the Northern plateau and the surrounding areas of the Iberian system. The winds will be, in general, weak.

And “next week will start with the anticyclonic situation of these days and, therefore, very similar to that of this Saturday and Sunday,” indicates Torres. However, the presence of an Atlantic front starting on Tuesday “will leave weak rainfall in areas of the northwest.” Aemet sees a change in weather in the middle of the week in the northern half of the peninsula: the atmosphere could become unstable towards the end of the year.