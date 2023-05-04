The Department of Economic Management and Citizen Security of the Murcia City Council has launched the special device for high risk of forest fire in which about twenty members of the Local Police, Fire Brigade and Civil Protection participate.

The main novelty of the year is the incorporation of a state-of-the-art drone that can be equipped with a variety of loads, since the aircraft is capable of transporting up to 3 kilos at a distance of 9 kilometers, reaching a speed of 85 kilometers/hour and an autonomy maximum of 55, reported municipal sources.

The new capabilities of the drone make it possible “to supply medical or survival material and communications to people who may be at risk or in places that are difficult to access.” This Emergency Civil Protection Plan for forest fires in the Region of Murcia (Infomur), and which is deployed throughout the Community, will be in force until October 31 and due to weather conditions it has been brought forward. See also The Russian army reinforces its crowds around Kyiv and prepares for the "decisive battle" In a special way, the Ecological Patrol of the Local Police is involved in this plan, they indicated from the City Council, “intensifying the surveillance that they regularly carry out in the 59 forest parks and municipal farms (which have an area of ​​2,296 hectares) susceptible of suffering fires due to the existence of important arboreal masses». The patrols belonging to the District Police Stations in Pedanías also participate, since the aforementioned areas are located in the different districts of the municipality, supporting the previous ones, especially at night, added the same sources. During these months, the fire service will remain active, through “intensive” patrolling during the day, with special vehicles (SUVs, motorcycles and bicycles), “with which it is possible to move safely through areas that are difficult to access, many times located outside the paths and forest tracks”.

